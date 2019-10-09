Carroll, Kathleen M. LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Kathleen M. (Bardon) Carroll, age 45, of LaBelle, Fla., passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019, with her family at her bedside, after a long battle with cancer. Born on December 9, 1973, in Atlanta, Kathy was the daughter of the late William E. and Margaret (Nuite) Bardon of Marshfield. She leaves her two sons, Eric N. and Jeremy A. Bardon of LaBelle, Fla.; and her siblings, William E. (Grace) Bardon Jr. of Olney, Md., Daniel P. Bardon of Marshfield, Mass., Elizabeth A. (Christopher) Roy of Plymouth, Mass., Jeffrey M. (Sandra) Bardon of Worcester, Mass., Kevin M. (Laura) Bardon of Holbrook, Mass., and Timothy J. (Tania) Bardon of Brookline, N.H. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Upon graduation from Marshfield High School in 1991, Kathy joined the Army. She was stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash., and Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and was deployed to Kuwait with her unit in 1994-95. After being honorably discharged in 1998, Kathy trained and was employed as a pharmacy technician while residing in Coldwater, Michigan. For the past five years, she was a Dispatcher with the Hendry County Sheriff's Office in LaBelle, Fla. A funeral Mass celebrating Kathy's life will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11. Donations in Kathy's memory may be sent to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC, 20090-8160. Online condoles may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019