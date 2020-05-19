Doyle, Kathleen M. Ph.D. GLENS FALLS Kathleen M. Doyle, Ph.D. passed away peacefully at home in Glens Falls, on May 14, 2020, after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. She was born in Albany on December 1, 1937, and lived most of her adult life in Glens Falls and sat on the Glens Falls City Planning Board for many years. Kathleen attended public schools in Albany & Hartford, N.Y. and completed her secondary education at St. Mary's Academy in 1954. She attended St. Elizabeth's College in New Jersey until 1957, when she left college to join the Maryknoll Sisters in 1963, she left the order and obtained her B.A. in sociology from The College of Saint Rose, Albany, in 1965. Kathleen went on to obtain her M.A. in clinical psychology, cum laude, from St. John's University in 1968 and her Ph.D. from St. John's University in New York in 1979. Dr. Doyle had a productive, meaningful life and career. She was given many awards and honors, including 1986 Psychologist of the Year (Suffolk County Psychological Association, Inc.) and 1989 Outstanding Support to the Profession of Psychology (New York State Psychological Association, Inc.). She held numerous offices in professional organizations and was appointed to many committees and task forces, among which was the Legislative Task Force on Alzheimer's and Other Dementia. Throughout her remarkable career as a psychologist, educator, and administrator, she worked to promote the well-being and safety of others. From July 1990 until April 2020 Kathleen was employed by the N.Y.S. Education Department, Office of the Professions, as executive secretary over the State Boards for Psychology, Massage Therapy, Clinical Laboratory Technology Practitioner Professions, Applied Behavior, as the administrator of the Psychotherapy Institute Review Unit. Prior to her work with the State, Dr. Doyle was in private practice (1980-1990); clinical psychologist for the Larchmont parochial school district and the Huntington School District of LI, N.Y. (1974-1990); Empire State College part-time faculty instructor (1978), St. Vincent's Hospital staff clinician and psychology intern (1970-1974); St. John's University Graduate Assistant and Teaching Fellow (1967-1970); Washington County Department of Child Welfare social work services (1965-1967). Kathleen was predeceased by her parents John F. Doyle and Kathryn Treanor Doyle; her grandmother Catherine Treanor (Nan); and her cousin Frances T. Collins. She is survived by her cousin, Patricia Treanor Savoie (Mary Chambers); dear friends, Gaetana M. Manuele, Julie and George Miller, Marianne, Carol and Joan Powers and many second cousins of the Powers/Doyle tribe. Kathleen had a much-valued relationship with her physician Dr. Joseph Mihindu and his wife Elaine who provided friendship as well as years of medical guidance. Kathleen had many creative interests. She was an avid feline rescuer and nature lover; she enjoyed spending summers at Pyramid Life Center (Marion Lodge). Kathleen was a true, loyal friend and colleague who went beyond normal expectations to help others. She will be remembered for her generosity and positive spirit. A ceremony of remembrance is being planned for a time in the future. Special thanks to High Peaks Hospice and the gals of Kim's Home Care for their caring and expert services. Donations may be sent to the Pyramid Life Center, Box 103, Paradox, NY 12858. Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury, NY. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.