Gavitt, Kathleen M. TROY Kathleen M. Gavitt, 88 of Eighth Avenue, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Catherine and Amos Bly, beloved wife of the late Clarence P. Gavitt of Lansingburgh. She graduated from CCHS, class of 1948. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family at Hampton Beach, N.H., Hilton Head, S.C., Cape Cod, and Europe. She especially enjoyed wintering in Cocoa Beach, Fla. She was a communicant at St. Augustine's Church where she was a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality, and the Spiegel Elders. Survivors include her seven children, Janice and Steven Waytkus of Petersburg, Linda and Lyn Cutulle of Ellicott City, Md., Deborah and Kevin Taylor of East Greenbush, Stephen and Maryann Gavitt of North Greenbush, Daniel and Karen Gavitt of Averill Park, David Gavitt of Lansingburgh and Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Jeffrey and Laura Gavitt of Poestenkill. Her grandchildren include Nathan, Rebekah (Bob Brownell) and Sarah Harrington, Matthew, Michael (Priya Kumar) and Maria Cutulle; Caitlin Audiffred (Gregg), Brendan Taylor; Christopher, Jonathan, and Gregory Gavitt; Makayla Harris (David), Shane Gavitt (Amber) and Karah Gavitt; Kylie and Jessica Gavitt. She is survived by five great-grandchildren, Blake and Lia Harris, Justin and Catherine Brownell and Samuel Audiffred. She is also survived by her sister, Rosemary Gavitt; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William Bly; and her grandson, James Harrington. Friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, in St. Augustine's Church. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, or the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, Stockbridge, MA, 01262. To light a candle and offer words of condolence visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 3, 2020