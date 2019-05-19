Albany Times Union Obituaries
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc.
216 Columbia Street
Cohoes, NY
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc.
216 Columbia Street
Cohoes, NY
Kathleen M. Goyette Napoli Obituary
Napoli, Kathleen M. Goyette COHOES Kathleen M. Goyette Napoli, 63 of Cohoes passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Troy on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Cohoes, educated in St. Joseph's School, Cohoes and graduated from Cohoes High School, Class of 1973. Daughter of Jeanne Piche Goyette of Troy and the late Joseph Goyette. She retired from the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes as a nurses aide after many years of service. Survivors, in addition to her Mother, are her husband, Daniel Napoli of Cohoes; her children, Christopher (Peace) Goyette of Brunswick, Danielle Goyette of Stillwater, Jessica (Josh) Zint of New Hampshire and Jeremy (Tess) Goyette of Cohoes; also survived by grandchildren. Sister of Michael (Donna) Goyette of Syracuse, David Goyette (Gloria Kavanaugh) of Scotia, Matthew (Juanita) Goyette of Brunswick, Andrew (Debbie) Goyette of Cohoes and Lawrence Goyette of Watervliet; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral service Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Brian Slezak officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 19 to May 20, 2019
