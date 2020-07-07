Hale, Kathleen M. WATERVLIET Kathleen M. Riley Hale, 55, passed away on July 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice. Born in Troy and raised in Watervliet, she was the daughter of John Riley and the late Suzanna Bardelli Riley. Kathleen is survived by her father; her children, Lauren Hale, Meghan Hale and Connor Hale all of Watervliet; her granddaughter Emma Hale-Geary; and her siblings, Suzanna Riley, Patricia Riley and John Riley. A private burial will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. For online condolences, please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
.