1/1
Kathleen M. Hale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hale, Kathleen M. WATERVLIET Kathleen M. Riley Hale, 55, passed away on July 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice. Born in Troy and raised in Watervliet, she was the daughter of John Riley and the late Suzanna Bardelli Riley. Kathleen is survived by her father; her children, Lauren Hale, Meghan Hale and Connor Hale all of Watervliet; her granddaughter Emma Hale-Geary; and her siblings, Suzanna Riley, Patricia Riley and John Riley. A private burial will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. For online condolences, please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved