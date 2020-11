Maloney, Kathleen COHOES Kathleen "Kitch" Hayden Maloney, 78, crossed over to a better place on November 2, 2020. At her request, calling hours will be Friday, November 13, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home, now at 105 Vliet Blvd, Cohoes. A celebration of Kitchie's life will take place in the spring of 2021. A full obituary will appear in next week's Times Union.