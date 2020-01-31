Miller, Kathleen Monica RENSSELAER Kathleen "Kathy" Miller, passed away on January 29, 2020, at the age of 77 years after a battle with breast cancer. Born on June 28, 1942, in Rochester, N.Y. Kathy spent her years in retirement cruising and traveling the world with friends and family. Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved grandson Jacob Miller; as well as her parents, Kenneth and Edna Barringer. She is survived by her children, Carrie (Ralph) Hogan, Vicki (Kevin) Miller, and Leon (Jessica) Becker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William and Madison Hogan, Tyler and Andrew Miller, Leon and Lucas Becker. Kathy was a beloved Mother and Grandmother and best friend to Sharren Best who she enjoyed many "Thelma and Louise" moments with. She will be very missed. We wish to thank the very kind and compassionate staff of the Evergreen Commons Nursing Center and her Hospice nurse, Lauren for caring for our mother in her final weeks. In honor of Kathy's wishes, no services are planned. She is a registered donor of the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. Donations in Kathy Miller's name may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at abcdf.org
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020