McQuade, Kathleen P. LATHAM Kathleen P. McQuade, 78 of Latham, beloved wife of James J. McQuade Sr., entered into eternal life on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family at her side. Born in Albany on February 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John and the late Anna (Dillon) Thornton. She was a graduate of the Cathedral High School in Albany. Kathleen married James J. McQuade Sr. on December 12, 1959, and the two have shared a beautiful marriage of 59 years. She was a payroll clerk, employed by Albany Medical Center-Albany for over 20 years retiring in 2003. Kathleen enjoyed playing bingo and her greatest joy in life was her family. Survivors in addition to her husband include her loving children, James J. (Teresa) McQuade Jr., Mark McQuade and Stephen McQuade; her sisters, Ruth (Late George) Rose and Patricia (Walter) Decker; her cherished grandchildren, Matthew McQuade, Rachel McQuade, Riley McQuade and Bayley McQuade. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Jack Thornton, Mary Shufelt and Anna Crowley. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019