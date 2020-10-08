1/
Kathleen P. Reubens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reubens, Kathleen P. ALBANY Kathleen "Katie" Patricia Furlong Reubens, of Danker Avenue in Albany, a beloved mother, wife and sister, passed away October 6, 2020. Katie is survived by her devoted husband Chuck; loving daughter Mary Susan; brothers, James, Kevin, and Kerry Furlong; and sister Liz Gaudet. Katie was known for her direct honesty, her sense of humor and her big, big heart. She will be sorely missed by those close to her. Her family wishes her a safe passage with much love. Memorial services will be private. For those wishing to remember Katie, please support the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved