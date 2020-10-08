Reubens, Kathleen P. ALBANY Kathleen "Katie" Patricia Furlong Reubens, of Danker Avenue in Albany, a beloved mother, wife and sister, passed away October 6, 2020. Katie is survived by her devoted husband Chuck; loving daughter Mary Susan; brothers, James, Kevin, and Kerry Furlong; and sister Liz Gaudet. Katie was known for her direct honesty, her sense of humor and her big, big heart. She will be sorely missed by those close to her. Her family wishes her a safe passage with much love. Memorial services will be private. For those wishing to remember Katie, please support the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206.