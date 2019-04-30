Bovia, Kathleen Patricia SELKIRK Kathleen Patricia Bovia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Kate was born on December 13, 1958, to her late father, William C. Redden Sr., and her mother, Lorraine (Turmel) Redden. Kate completed her education through the Albany School District and was employed by NYS Insurance Dept. retiring in 2016. Kate enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, a good party, and a big dance floor. Kate is survived by her loving husband with whom she spent 48 years, 38 of which they were married, Kevin; her children, Stacy Feliciano (Jonathan Bruno), Kenneth (Roberta Cleary), and Lisa (Stephen Leno); her cherished grandchildren, Jayden, Jorden, Arieanna, Isabella, and McKenzie. She is also survived by her mother, Lorraine Redden; her brother, William (Linda) Redden Jr.; sisters, Linda (Harry) Tymchyn and Christine (Michael) Van Baaren; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and, of course, her loving fur baby, Cleo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 4- 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany. A funeral service to celebrate Kate's life will be held Friday, May 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals at 10 .am. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019