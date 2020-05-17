Norton, Kathleen Penelope MAPLEWOOD Kathleen Penelope Norton, known to many as Penny, of Maplewood, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at the age of 74. Penny was born on February 12, 1946, and raised in the Port Schuyler section of Watervliet, a wonderful place to grow up. She attended St. Brigid's School and then at Catholic Central High School. She became a registered nurse through St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing and later obtained her bachelor's degree in community and human services from SUNY Albany. Penny spent nearly 40 years in the health and human services field. She was a devoted nurse who worked in several area hospitals and nursing homes for many years including St. Mary's Hospital, Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home, Mary & Alice Ford Nursing Home, and University Heights. She would then become the assistant director of nursing at Samaritan Hospital. In 1985, she became the executive director of the Watervliet Senior Citizens Center, a position she would hold for 20 years. She created and developed several innovative programs for the elderly community and wrote six governmental grant applications that secured capital equipment for the Center. Penny put her heart and soul into the Center and did so for many years while being the primary caregiver for her ailing mother, her aunt and uncle. In 2006 she joined the office of the N.Y.S. Medicaid Inspector General, where she reviewed the appropriateness of physician and dental claims until retiring in 2017. Penny loved the Russian heritage of Maplewood, where she lived on Lansing Avenue for the past 50 years. She also loved decorating for every holiday, family vacations at Hampton Beach, lunch with her brother, her 1998 Toyota RAV, the Red Sox, the Kennedys, QVC, John Denver, The Eagles, Days of Our Lives, and Joe Biden. Penny was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Tanchak Norton. She is survived by her brother Dennis (Linda), who will miss her dearly; her cousin John (Joyce) Martucci and many other cousins on both sides of the Norton and Tanchak families. She is also survived by her close friends Jean Inzinna and Helen DiBacco - two of the best friends one could ever have. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at Brookdale East for their caring and friendship over the past few years and especially to her canine friend Luna who always put a smile on her face. In addition, special thanks to Dr. Bernardo Evangelista, Dr. James Cioffi, Dr. Rufus Collea, Dr. John Verdini and Dr. Raphael Papaleo for treating her not only as a patient, but someone they genuinely cared about. One bucket list item Penny never crossed off was spending a Christmas in Ireland. In recent years when she realized that her health issues would prevent such a trip, she would merely say "Next life." Now that she is in a better place, she can now enjoy that Irish Christmas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Penny will be private to the family. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.