Guest Book View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Send Flowers Obituary









Conger, Kathleen R. DELMAR On Monday, April 6, 2020, Kathleen "Kathy" Conger, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and beloved animals. Kathleen's two sons, Richard and Sean were there to comfort her in her time of need. Kathleen was born in Saugerties, N.Y. to Marion and Herbert Vandemark. One of three children, her siblings, Louis and Rose would predecease her. She moved to Delmar and married into the Conger family. Her late husband Randy E. Conger would pass away in September of 2000. Kathleen is survived by her sons, Richard W. and Sean M., both of Delmar. Kathy had many great friends who accompanied her through good times and bad after Randy's passing. Kathy would go on to work for Price Chopper Supermarkets at the Slingerlands and Glenmont locations as a bakery clerk where she would brighten customer's days with her beaming smile and personality. Following retirement, she spent time venturing out to get coffee with the "girls" as she put it, Debbie, Heather, etc. She would also spend time with Richard attending fireman's parades, enjoying the parades as he took photos to capture the event. She would go to car shows and various events like Americade with Sean and the almighty pilgrimage to the A&W Restaurant in Lake George for some good eats on a beautiful summer day listening to her "oldies" and country music, like Dolly Parton and the late Kenny Rogers along with so many others. Over the years, Kathy was involved with many organizations such as the Slingerlands Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the ARBA (American Rabbit Breeders Association), including the kind moments to visit the Mohawk Humane Society where she and the family would adopt many animals. Kathy always loved to watch WTEN's Steve Caporizzo's Pet connection. A couple of her favorite moments were when Richard and Sean graduated Bethlehem Central High School, in addition to seeing Richard walk across the stage twice receiving his college associates and bachelor's degree in hotel management from SUNY Schenectady and SUNY Delhi. Kathy would enjoy an annual birthday voyage with her cousin Gail Rose-Myer and husband Earl where they'd go for lunch, hit Saratoga or go back to Saugerties to visit the old homestead. Kathy may be gone but she will always with us in spirit with her infectious smile and bubbly personality, a woman who was loved by many. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Richard and Sean ask that donations may be made to the following organizations in Kathy's name: Slingerlands Fire Department/Auxiliary, Delmar-Bethlehem EMS, or the Mohawk Humane Society. applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close