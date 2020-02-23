Rafferty, Kathleen JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Kathleen Rafferty, 68, passed away at her home in Jacksonville, Fla. on February 15, 2020. Kathy received her degree as a registered nurse from Maria College in Albany. She devoted most of her life working with individuals with developmental differences. Most recently, Kathy worked at Summer Brook Home Care in Jacksonville, Fla. Kathy was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Jacksonville. One of her passions was volunteering with Wounded Warriors. She was predeceased by her sister, Teresa Moshier (d.2016) of Jacksonville, Fla. Survivors include her partner of 30 years, Steve Overmeyer of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers, Richard Rafferty (JoAnne) of Denville, N.J., and Kevin Rafferty (Ronnie) of Las Vegas; her brother-in-law, Michael Moshier of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Memory Gardens Cemetery & Memorial Park, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla. (904) 288-0025 www.hgmandarin.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020