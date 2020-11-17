Hannafin, Kathleen Ricketts WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. Kathy "Mimi," whose caring spirit and love of life influenced so many, passed away peacefully in her Westlake Village home on November 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born on July 11, 1947, the middle daughter of Vincent "Herbie" and Theresa "Tess" Ricketts in Bayside, N.Y. She attended Ladycliffe College and received a degree from the Parsons School of Design. Mimi was known by family and friends as the "Memory Maker" for her relentless pursuit of special events and moments that drew people closer and galvanized relationships for a lifetime (and beyond). We who loved her will cherish those memories and her laser focus on creating them forever. Kathy was always the brightest light in the room and had an uncanny knack for incisively assessing situations, be it personal or in her decorating business, and using her considerable persuasive skills to persuade others. Mimi was beautiful both inside and out, smart, caring, insightful and opinionated. One of her final smiles was after hearing the election results. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jim; children, Kelly (Randol Taylor), Brian (Erin Reuss) and Meghan; grandchildren, Allie, Liam, Kieran, Morgan, Claire and Quincy; and sisters, Carol (Cameron) and Terry (Tarpey). The family is planning a celebration of life remembrance when conditions allow and wishes that any contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society
.