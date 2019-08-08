Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Schrempf Kane. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Thomas the Apostle Church 35 Adams Pl. Delmar , NY View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Church 35 Adams Pl. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kane, Kathleen Schrempf GLENMONT Kathleen Schrempf Kane, 50, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Kathleen was born in Ridgewood, N.J. and grew up in Waldwick, her family moving to Delmar in 1977. She attended Bethlehem High School graduating in 1986 and graduated in 1990 from LeMoyne College. She earned an M.B.A. degree from Russell Sage College. Kathleen was employed by Key Bank as a tax analyst. Kathleen is survived by her husband Tom; children, Meghan, Brendan, and Owen; her parents, Albert and Jeanne Schrempf; sister Patricia (Raymond) Frosti; brothers, Michael and Thomas (Diane) Schrempf; nephews and nieces, Brian, Andrew, and Sam Frosti, Connor, Ryan, and Sarah Schrempf, Joseph and Christine Schrempf and Daley Burns; her aunts, Kathleen Daley, Linda Sweeney, and Terry Geremski. Her marriage to Tom brought the gift of the Kane family - Mary Ellen (Tom) Lepley, Margaret (Matthew) Mc Nally, Paul (Demetra) Kane, Chris (Janine) Kane, the late Michael (Dana) Kane; and numerous nieces and nephews. Seeing her children grow into the people they are today brought Kathleen a well-deserved sense of accomplishment and pride. She attended every game, recital, and performance. Her sense of humor was enjoyed by many, and countless hours were spent with her family watching her favorite movies, series, and comedy specials. She loved crossword puzzles and never lost a game of Scrabble. Kathleen enjoyed traveling and especially the beach. Her time spent at Cape Cod each summer brought out Kathleen's passion for nature photography and many of her photographs captured the spirit, strength, and hope present in her heart. Racing to Duck Harbor to watch the sunset, walking the trails of the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and walking from shop to shop in Provincetown were annual events that brought Kathleen great joy. Kathleen was passionate about human rights, equality, and justice for all people. She would open her heart and pocketbook to anyone who needed support, affirmation, or a helping hand. While others would turn away, or walk past, Kathleen would stop and share, offering what she could. Kathleen never let anything get in the way of her reaching a goal and her Brooklyn Half-Marathon finish in 2016 while in her third year battling Stage 4 MBC stands as an example of the "warrior" that she was each day for almost 11 years. She spent so much of her life enjoying her time with her children, friends, and family, that she had no time or patience for drama, nonsense, or complaining. The family would like to thank Dr. Rufus Collea, MD, NYOH, and Dr. Beth Overmoyer, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, along with their medical teams for providing outstanding care over the past 11 years. Relatives and friends are invited to call at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar on Friday, August 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, in the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in Kathleen's memory may be made to St. Thomas School, 42 Adams Pl, Delmar, NY, 12054; or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284.







