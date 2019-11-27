Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Rte-9
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Rte-9
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Perrine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen T. Perrine


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen T. Perrine Obituary
Perrine, Kathleen T. HALFMOON Kathleen T. Perrine, 77 of Halfmoon, beloved wife of 56 years to "Fred," Frederick P. Perrine Jr. of Halfmoon, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth Cuthbert Nead and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1960. She married Fred on November 23, 1963, and they recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Perrine retired from the N.Y.S. Education Department in Albany. Kathleen loved to travel and vacation but most of all, being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Beloved wife of Fred; devoted mother of "Fred," Frederick P. (Andrea) Perrine III and Whitney E. (John E.) Gilman; cherished "Grandma" of Alexis Perrine, Brooke Gilman and the late Meghan Gilman; loving sister of Susan (Gerald) Shellard, Eileen (Robert) Riley and Mary Pat (Bill) Bichteman; dear sister-in-law of Tom and Lynn Perrine and Mary Quinn, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte-9, Clifton Park, where then at 10:30 a.m. a prayer will be offered along with brief reflections by those attending. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions, may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY, 10305, in memory of Kathleen T. Perrine. Please share your online condolences on Kathleen's "Tribute Wall" at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now