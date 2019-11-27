|
|
Perrine, Kathleen T. HALFMOON Kathleen T. Perrine, 77 of Halfmoon, beloved wife of 56 years to "Fred," Frederick P. Perrine Jr. of Halfmoon, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth Cuthbert Nead and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1960. She married Fred on November 23, 1963, and they recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Perrine retired from the N.Y.S. Education Department in Albany. Kathleen loved to travel and vacation but most of all, being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Beloved wife of Fred; devoted mother of "Fred," Frederick P. (Andrea) Perrine III and Whitney E. (John E.) Gilman; cherished "Grandma" of Alexis Perrine, Brooke Gilman and the late Meghan Gilman; loving sister of Susan (Gerald) Shellard, Eileen (Robert) Riley and Mary Pat (Bill) Bichteman; dear sister-in-law of Tom and Lynn Perrine and Mary Quinn, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte-9, Clifton Park, where then at 10:30 a.m. a prayer will be offered along with brief reflections by those attending. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions, may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY, 10305, in memory of Kathleen T. Perrine. Please share your online condolences on Kathleen's "Tribute Wall" at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019