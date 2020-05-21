Egan, Kathleen V. LATHAM Kathleen V. Egan, 69 of Latham, beloved wife of Gilbert R. Egan, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Yonkers, N.Y. on April 18, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Mary E. (Fariel) Sullivan. Kathleen married her beloved Gilbert R. Egan on May 21, 1977, and the two have shared a wonderful marriage of 43 years. Kathleen was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. She worked throughout the Capital Region as an administrative assistant and greatly enjoyed the relationships she forged before her retirement. She loved her swimming pool and cherished her cats. Survivors in addition to her husband include her loving sons, Joseph Egan and Brian (Allison) Egan; her sisters, Ellen Roth and Mary Beth Sullivan; her brother Joseph Sullivan and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2020.