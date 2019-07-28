|
Breen, Kathleen W. TROY Kathleen W. Breen, 85 of 6th Ave. died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born and educated in Salineville, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lois McCullough Saxton. She moved to this area in 1957. Kathleen had been employed for 44 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, retiring in 2014. Prior to that she had worked at several area bakeries. She was a former member of the Hoosick Falls Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an animal lover, enjoyed gardening and dancing having been a member of a local dance troop. She was the widow of George Breen who died in 2001 and Howard Hammond who died in 1982. She was the loving mother of Christina Patrignani of Schenectady, Michael Hammond of Cleveland, Ohio, John Breen (Rhonda) of Mechanicville, the late Theresa Hammond, George Breen Jr. and Catherine Breen. Also surviving are her daughters-in-law, Patricia Breen of Troy and Barbara Brown of Glenville. She is the sister of Vicki Saxton Clapper (Dennis) of Woodbridge, Va. and the late Aletha Bryer. She is the proud grandmother of Kathleen Filkins, Jessica Patrignani Reis, George Breen III, Colleen Falcone, Kelly, Lindsey and Danielle Breen and John Breen II; and great-grandmother of Sydney Saxton Filkins and Jared Long. Several nieces and nephews; as well as her feline companion Maggie also survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express our sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019