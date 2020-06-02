Kathryn A. Fredricks
Fredricks, Kathryn A. TROY Kathryn "Kathy" A. (Lagitch) Fredricks, 76, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital. Kathryn was born in Troy, the daughter of the late John A. Lagitch Sr. and Helen (Dooley) Fredricks and the loving wife of the late Raymond G. Fredricks Sr. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1962 and retired from Hudson Valley Community College as the Automotive Service Education Program Coordinator. Kathy is survived by her three sons, Raymond Fredricks Jr. (Maritza) of San Diego, Calif., David Fredricks (Cathy) of Troy and Michael Fredricks (Melissa) of Melrose; her grandchildren, Kelsey Fredricks, Kaylin Fredricks, Connor Fredricks, Rachel Fredricks, Andrea Fredricks and Joseph Fredricks; her brother John Lagitch Jr. (Patricia); and sister Mary Jean (Lagitch) Marsters (John); and her precious dog "Patches." She was predeceased by her beloved sister Barbara "Bonnie" (Lagitch) Matthews. A private service will be held for immediate family due to the circumstances. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy at 12:30 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
