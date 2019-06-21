Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Christine Jadwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jadwin, Kathryn Christine CAMARILLO, Calif. Kathryn Christine Jadwin (Crapo), 71, formerly of Troy died on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marcella Jones Crapo. Kathryn was employed at Verizon for 15 years before retiring in 2003. She had also been employed at Mattel Toys and the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. She was a 1965 graduate of Lansingburgh High School. She was a true lover of animals and a member of Concerned People for Animals and a loyal contributor to the Humane Society. A devoted Catholic, her faith was unwavering. She was a devoted dedicated and loving wife to her husband of 50 years, Gary L. Jadwin; and mother of Virginia "Ginny" M. Miskin and Dawn M. Stokesbary of Chesterfield, Va. She was the sister of Carol Gillespie of Troy; and proud grandmother of Christopher and Edward Miskin, Jessica and Brian Stokesbary. She also leaves behind her three puppies Oscar, Katie and Maggie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Memorial contributions may be made to Concerned People for Animals, P.O. Box 632, Somis, CA, 93066 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit:







Jadwin, Kathryn Christine CAMARILLO, Calif. Kathryn Christine Jadwin (Crapo), 71, formerly of Troy died on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marcella Jones Crapo. Kathryn was employed at Verizon for 15 years before retiring in 2003. She had also been employed at Mattel Toys and the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. She was a 1965 graduate of Lansingburgh High School. She was a true lover of animals and a member of Concerned People for Animals and a loyal contributor to the Humane Society. A devoted Catholic, her faith was unwavering. She was a devoted dedicated and loving wife to her husband of 50 years, Gary L. Jadwin; and mother of Virginia "Ginny" M. Miskin and Dawn M. Stokesbary of Chesterfield, Va. She was the sister of Carol Gillespie of Troy; and proud grandmother of Christopher and Edward Miskin, Jessica and Brian Stokesbary. She also leaves behind her three puppies Oscar, Katie and Maggie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Memorial contributions may be made to Concerned People for Animals, P.O. Box 632, Somis, CA, 93066 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close