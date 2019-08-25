Frazier, Kathryn E. DELMAR Kathryn E. Frazier, 71, daughter of the late Francis K. and Olive A. Daniels Oesswein, passed away at home, Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Kathryn was a supervisor for the NYS Retirement System, retiring after 30 years of service. She enjoyed playing slots at her favorite casinos. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was exremely proud of being called "GG" by her great-grandchildren. Kathryn is joining her late husband of 44 years Peter J. Frazier. She is survived by sons Joseph P. Frazier (Kristen Mirabile) and Kevin M. Frazier (Kimberly). Grandmother of Joseph, Nicholas and Jacob. Great-grandmother of Landon and Leila. Sister of Maureen Firmani and the late Patricia Gallachi, Virgina Vaillancourt and Francis K. Oesswein. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to state our mom handled news of her illness with grace and fought hard to live her remaining days on her terms which she did. We love you mom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Visit meyersfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019