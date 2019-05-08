Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Kelly Conway. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

Conway, Kathryn Kelly FAIRPORT Kathryn Kelly Conway, 93, died on May 5, 2019, at Aaron Manor Nursing Center in Fairport. Born in 1925 in New York City, to Joseph J. and Mary Love Kelly, she was raised in Astoria, Queens and survived childhood polio. "Kitty," as she was known to family and friends, graduated from Packard Business College in New York City, and worked at the California Texas Oil Company ("Caltex") in New York City until her marriage in 1950 to Robert G. Conway of Albany in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Astoria. Kitty lived in Albany from 1950 until 1998, raising her five children and working in the business office of St. Peter's Hospital in Albany and part-time at Macy's in Colonie. She was an active member of the women's auxiliary of St. Catherine of Siena (now Mater Christi) parish and the mothers' association of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany. In 1998, Kitty moved to Fairport to live closer to her adult daughters, Sybil Conway Gilmore and Cynthia Conway who cared for her for the past 21 years. She instilled in her children a strong faith in God, an appreciation of music, particularly Broadway musicals, intellectual curiosity, an understanding of politics, a keen sense of humor, love of family and friends, and a responsibility to care for others who are in need. Kitty was predeceased by her brothers, John and Joseph Kelly; her sister Florence Kelly Brady; and her former husband Robert G. Conway Sr. She is survived by her children, Robert Jr. (Lynda) of Glenmont, Timothy (Sharon) of Rensselaer, Cynthia of Fairport, Nicholas (Jeanine) of San Antonio, Texas, and Sybil (John) Gilmore of Penfield, N.Y.; her sister Edna Kelly Leahy of Manhasset, N.Y.; her sisters-in-law, Helen Hanrahan Kelly and Ann Comerford Kelly; grandchildren, Sean Conway, Phillip Conway, Kathryn Gilmore, Megan Gilmore, Claire Gilmore, Kyle Conway and Michaela Conway, and 21 nieces and nephews. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 9, at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. A Mass of Christian Burial is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, in the Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, followed by interment in St. Agnes' Cemetery in Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathryn Conway's name to Mater Christi Parish, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, NY, 12208 or to the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY, 14450 or to a .











