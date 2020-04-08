|
|
Engstrom, Kathryn L. "Kay" CLIFTON PARK Kathryn L. "Kay" Engstrom, 77 of Clifton Park, died on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Faribault, Minn. on July 19, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Edward and May Fager Mollenhauer. She was a graduate of Faribault High School and the Swedish Hospital School of Nursing. Kay was a registered nurse for over 50 years. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Gerald A. "Gerry" Engstrom who survives. Kay was the devoted mother of Suzanne Engstrom and Andrea (Stephen) Schaeffer. The family will celebrate Kay's life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2020