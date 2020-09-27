Herron, Kathryn L. NEW BALTIMORE Kathryn L. Herron, 71, passed away on May 8, 2020 in Largo, Fla. She was the daughter of the late Lorraine Hillmann and Paul Frances. Kathy was a 1967 graduate of R-C-S High School. In 2012 she retired from J. R. Hall, Inc. after many years of service. Survivors include her loving husband, Clare R. Herron; son, Christopher D. Herron; daughter, Elizabeth J. Herron; granddaughter, Tyler Elizabeth Court; and brother, P. Christopher Frances. Services were held privately. Interment was in the Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathryn to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.