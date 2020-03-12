Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Lorraine Godson. View Sign Service Information Doran Funeral Home 9 S Lake Ave Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-8441 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Victory Church 55 North Lake Ave. Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Godson, Kathryn Lorraine TROY Kathryn Lorraine Godson, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, March 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's Disease. Born in Troy on February 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Vera Goebel Purcell. Lorraine attended School 18 and Catholic Central High School in Troy. She followed in her father's footsteps and graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy, where she was one of only two female pharmacologists in the Class of 1954. She practiced alongside her father at his pharmacy on Hoosick and Ninth Street in Troy. She retired early to stay at home and look after her children and grandchildren, a job she enjoyed more than any other. In her free time she liked to travel to historical sites with her husband. A favorite trip was an anniversary vacation to the United Kingdom. She was an avid reader who loved to wind down with the Sunday New York Times and a cup of tea. Lorraine married the love of her life, Joseph J. Godson, on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1957. They shared 44 years of marriage together until his passing in 2001. She is survived by their five children: Elizabeth Godson of the United Kingdom, Kathryn (Stephen) Brown of Atlanta, David (Holly) Godson of Campbell Hall, N.Y., John (Sue Cahill) Godson of Troy, and Anne (Richard) Glynn of Cropseyville. She was the beloved grandma of Adam and Ethan (Julia Cox) Brown, Hannah (Sam Marthage), Bailey, and Kendra Godson, and Aidan, Abigail, Owen, and Evan Glynn. She is also survived by her siblings, John (Lynn) Purcell of New Mexico and Margaret (late John) Mitnik of Florida; and her nieces and nephews: Michelle Burton, Mark Brignola, Matthew Brignola, John Mitnik, and Keith Mitnik. She was preceded in death by her husband and by her sister, Veronica Purcell. The family would like to thank the wonderful people of the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy who worked tirelessly to care for Lorraine all these years. They would also like to extend their gratitude to her cousin, Colleen Purcell, who helped to comfort her on her final day. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Lorraine in a special way may consider a donation to : Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014.







