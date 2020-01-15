Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dimbleby Funeral Home 40 Main Street Whitesboro , NY 13492 (315)-736-2419 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road Wynantskill , NY View Map Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dimbleby Funeral Home 40 Main Street Whitesboro , NY View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. Paul's Church 16 Park Ave, Whitesboro , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reynolds, Kathryn M. BRUNSWICK Kathryn Marie (Specht) Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2020. She was 58 years old. Kathy was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and good friend to many. She loved to travel and take photographs, and she loved to dance and sing. But first and foremost, she loved family and family gatherings. Kathy graduated from St. Paul's elementary school in 1975, Utica Catholic Academy/Notre Dame High School in 1979, and Bentley College in 1983. Over the years, she was employed as a marketing and accounting professional with Salada Tea, and Blasch Industrial Ceramics, among others. She is survived by her beautiful daughter Nora, and her loving husband Tom. Also surviving are mother, Marilyn (Schmidt/Specht) Mahanna; brother Bill Specht, his wife Mary and children, Nathan, Jessica, David and Will; brother Steven Specht, wife Mary Carol Durr and son Noah; sister Debby DeVoldre and son Mark; sister Michele Coupe, husband Steve and children, Jimmy, Benjamin, Sammy and Emma; in-laws, Carol and Frank "Buddy" Saraceno and children, Hillary, Erin and Delia; Debbie and John Napoli and children, John, Alphonse and Frank; Jean and Mike Rose and children, Michael, Anthony and Francesco; Steve and Diane Richelle and son Steven Jr.; Gary Reynolds; and Donald "Rock" Reynolds and Donald Jr. As an organ donor, and with the compassionate support of Tom and Nora, Kathy has helped answer the prayers of other families in their time of desperate need. Family and friends are invited and may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (today), January 15, 2020, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill and on Thursday, January 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dimbleby Funeral Home 40 Main St., Whitesboro, N.Y. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave, Whitesboro. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to "Donation for Life" at Center for Donation and Transplant, 218 Great Oaks Blvd., Albany, NY, 12203. Please visit







