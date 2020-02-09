McNulty, Kathryn "Kay" GREEN ISLAND Kathryn "Kay" McNulty, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 4, 2020, at the VanRensselaer Manor in North Greenbush. Born in Green Island, daughter of the late William and Mildred Dower McNulty, she was a lifelong resident of the community. Kay was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and St. Peter's School of Nursing and had been employed by St. Peter's Hospital for over 40 years, retiring in 1997 as the director of the operating room. She had been a communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island. Kay loved music and opera and had a beautiful voice which she shared with her church choir and performed at many weddings. Kay was an animal lover, an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and she loved to read. She was the sister of Midge (late William) Harris, Mary Ellen (late Robert) Legnard, both of Green Island and Helen (Frank) Connally of Richfield, Conn. She was predeceased by her brother, William F. McNulty, who died in 2013. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral services will be held at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Wednesday, February 12, at 12 p.m. Interment will be beside her parents in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the services. Contributions, in memory of Kay, may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020