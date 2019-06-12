Brennan, Kathryn Peppen COHOES Kathryn Peppen Brennan, 71, died at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy, with her family surrounding her, on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Walter Brennan, who died in 2006. Born in Green Island, daughter of the late Earl and Lucy Conde Peppen, she was raised in Green Island, moved to Watervliet in 1980 and has resided in Cohoes for the last several years. Kay had been employed by the N.Y.S. Children and Family Services for 30 years, retiring several years ago as a secretary. She was the beloved mother of Mary Kathryn (Joseph) Brennan-Brown; loving grandmother of Thomas and Nicholas Brown; sister of Donna Peppen Wilkinson, Patricia Peppen LeMay and the late Jean Fox; dear friend of Dan Esposito. Kay is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of Kay's caregivers, especially her niece, Barbara Martell Kasarovich, whom she loved dearly, for their dedication in making it possible for Kay to remain in her home. Funeral services will be held at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Friday at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 12, 2019