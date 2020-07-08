Kathryn Wright

Wright, Kathryn WYNANTSKILL Kathryn "Kay" Law Wright died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Kay was the wife of the late Roy Wright for six decdes.The daughter of Mary McGrath Law and Thomas Law, Kay graduated valedictorian of St. Brigid's Grammar School in Watervliet and then attended Vincentian Institute High School in Albany and St. Mary's School of Nursing in Troy. She was first employed as an R.N. at Leonard Hospital's Maternity Ward and then went on to be a school nurse teacher in the Albany School District for 30 years. While working full-time and raising three kids, she went to night school to earn both her bachelor's degree and teacher cerification in health education from Empire State College. She then earned her Master of Science from Russell Sage, magna cum laude, with a GPA of 3.8. In addition to her illustrious health education career, Kay was a commissioned Major in the New York Army National Guard. Major Wright is survived by her three children, Beth Wright-Clemente of Troy, Lynne Wright (Sal) of North Greenbush, and Roy Wright (Cathy) of Long Island; five grandchildren, Nicole Zebrowski (Pete) of West Caldwell, N.J., Erin Clemente (Jered) of Troy, Robert Clemente (Sabina) of the Bronx, Rachel Clemente (Myles) of Albany, and Patrick Wright of Long Island; one great-granddaugher, Darby Rose Cahill of Troy; and a Godson, Edward F. Barnes III. In addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, Kay is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Healey, Christine Ostrander, Colonel Jack Law, Linda Law and Margie Law. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Rd., Troy, N.Y. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill.