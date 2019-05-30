Curtis, Kathy L. SCHENECTADY Kathy L. Curtis, "Kat" as she liked to be called, passed away on May 28, 2019, after a long illness. She liked roller coasters, the state of Maine, Walt Disney, genealogy, country music, animals and the color purple. Kat was employed by SEFCU in the IT Dept. and formerly the Girl Scout Council and Trans World Entertainment in Albany. She was the beloved daughter of Ann Curtis of Schenectady; and half sister of Rob Curtis of Spain. She joins in Heaven her dad, Albert; and grandmothers, Genevieve Hall and Merle Curtis. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the nearest humane society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewcomerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019