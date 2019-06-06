Jewett, Kathy M. COHOES Kathy M. Jewett, 66 of Cohoes, beloved wife of the late Barry W. Jewett entered into eternal life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Saratoga Springs. To the sweetest, kindest, most loving and beautiful Mom a child could ever want, we are so thankful you were ours. You will be missed by every life you've touched and every soul who knew you. You embodied all the greatest of traits and are an inspiration. We know you loved our family and your grandchildren even more. While no one can fill your void, they will know the feeling of being loved by you. A heart that's broken is a heart that's been loved, and we are comforted knowing you are no longer in pain and are in the arms of the love of your life, Dad and already dancing. You both created a loving home and we couldn't be more grateful for that even though our time wasn't long enough. You were an angel on Earth and will be an everlasting love that surrounds us from above. Love Ambur and Josh Born in Niskayuna she was the daughter of the late Lawrence G. and Julie Mackiewicz Ellrott. She was a 1970 graduate of Shaker High School. Kathy was employed by J.P. Morgan Chase for over 47 years as a customer service manager retiring in 2017. Her greatest joy in life was being "Nana" to her four cherished grandchildren. She enjoyed playing golf as well as watching it on television and was an avid fan of Tiger Woods. She loved motorcycle rides she spent with her late husband Barry. Survivors include her loving children, Josh (Amy) Jewett and Ambur (Joe) Jeram; her cherished grandchildren, Brayden, Brianna, Cameron and Kaiden. She was the sister of Stephen (Donna) Ellrott, Kenneth (Aine Greaney) Ellrott and the late Judith Bouchard. She was the sister-in-law and longtime friend of Craig Jewett and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be with her beloved Barry in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary