Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 440 Whitehall Road Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 440 Whitehall Road Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Papadopoulos, Kathy COHOES Kathy Papadopoulos (Kyriake Papadopoulou) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 60. Kathy was born in Troy on September 13, 1959, and was the daughter of John Semon of Latham and the late Katina (Zahopolous) Semon. She was raised and educated in Latham and, following high school, worked in retail stores in the area which included Two Guys, Macy's and Burlington Coat Factory. Kathy was the much loved wife of Konstantinos "Gus" Papadopoulos whom she met on a visit to Kavala, Greece. They were married on July 2, 1988, in St. Apostle Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Philippi, Kavala, Greece. They resided in Latham for several years following their marriage and returned to Greece where they lived from 1993 until 1996. In 1997, Kathy established Katarina's Cafe in the Clifton Country Mall which she operated until 2004. She had simultaneously owned Treasures which was also located in the same mall. In recent years, Kathy dedicated her time to her husband and to her home. She enjoyed visiting flea markets and antiquing with her husband. A blessing to those who knew her, Kathy will be missed by many for her sweet voice, smile and soul and to her husband she was his life and his heart. In addition to her husband and father, Kathy is survived by her brother Chris Siemonidis; her aunts and uncles, Hope Berk, Lula Mavromati, Paris (Fotini) Zahopolous and Elizabeth Ilyadis. She was the niece of the late George (Mary), James (Mary) and Michael (Bertha) Semon, Sophie Papapanu, Vasilios (Bill) and Simos (Simon) Zahopolous. Also surviving are many cousins. Friends are invited to visit with Kathy's family on Sunday, November 10, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and on Monday, from 10 until 11 a.m. (Trisagion memorial service during that time) in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Road, Albany following which the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Visit







Papadopoulos, Kathy COHOES Kathy Papadopoulos (Kyriake Papadopoulou) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the age of 60. Kathy was born in Troy on September 13, 1959, and was the daughter of John Semon of Latham and the late Katina (Zahopolous) Semon. She was raised and educated in Latham and, following high school, worked in retail stores in the area which included Two Guys, Macy's and Burlington Coat Factory. Kathy was the much loved wife of Konstantinos "Gus" Papadopoulos whom she met on a visit to Kavala, Greece. They were married on July 2, 1988, in St. Apostle Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Philippi, Kavala, Greece. They resided in Latham for several years following their marriage and returned to Greece where they lived from 1993 until 1996. In 1997, Kathy established Katarina's Cafe in the Clifton Country Mall which she operated until 2004. She had simultaneously owned Treasures which was also located in the same mall. In recent years, Kathy dedicated her time to her husband and to her home. She enjoyed visiting flea markets and antiquing with her husband. A blessing to those who knew her, Kathy will be missed by many for her sweet voice, smile and soul and to her husband she was his life and his heart. In addition to her husband and father, Kathy is survived by her brother Chris Siemonidis; her aunts and uncles, Hope Berk, Lula Mavromati, Paris (Fotini) Zahopolous and Elizabeth Ilyadis. She was the niece of the late George (Mary), James (Mary) and Michael (Bertha) Semon, Sophie Papapanu, Vasilios (Bill) and Simos (Simon) Zahopolous. Also surviving are many cousins. Friends are invited to visit with Kathy's family on Sunday, November 10, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and on Monday, from 10 until 11 a.m. (Trisagion memorial service during that time) in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Road, Albany following which the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions. Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close