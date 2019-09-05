Childs, Kay M. WATERVLIET Kay M. Childs, 77, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Kay is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Childs. Kay was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to David, Kay is survived by her children, David R. Childs (Joyce), Deborah A. Rancourt (Michael), Kathy A. Gray (Charles) and Melissa LaChance (David); and her "fur baby" Thumper. Kay was the loving "Nanny" to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Kay was also a loving sister and aunt. She is reunited with her granddaughter Veronica Gray. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 8, from 2-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019