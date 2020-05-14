Kay M. Levine
1937 - 2020
Levine, Kay M. PORTLAND, Ore. Kay M. Levine, born in 1937, died in Portland, Ore. on May 20, 2020. A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by daughters, Ann Levine and Sherri Levine; and grandson, Emilio Gandolffi-Levine. Having lived most of her life in Albany, Kay dedicated her life to her art. She was an award-winning painter, whose work was displayed in galleries in Portland and New York where she also taught and worked for the state of New York. She recently moved to Portland, Ore. to be closer to her family and continued to foster her love of art. During her life, Kay was an exceptional teacher - she taught art and literacy to children and adults of all needs, including inmates, as well as tutoring immigrants. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. "Soon I will enter your room and dive into your arms. We can swim into the ocean, in the sparkling waves, our backs arched, somersaulting, tugging the tide, then letting go." - Sherri Levine. Private services will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Saddle Brook, N.J. under the direction of the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
