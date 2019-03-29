Sutton, Kay RENSSELAERVILLE Kay Ingalls Sutton, 53, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. A memorial service to celebrate Kay's life will be conducted on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. in the Asbury United Methodist Church in Norton Hill, 5830 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by a reception in the Carney Center on the church campus. We wish to acknowledge the wonderful team at Mass General Hospital and their continued efforts in research of Interstitial Lung Disease. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Kay may be made online at www.giving.massgeneral.org (note "in memory of Kay Sutton" in the tribute section), or by check to MGH (note "in memory of Kay Sutton" in the memo line). Checks may be mailed to MGH Development Office, Attn: Megan Daniels, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA, 02114. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
