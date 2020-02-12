Wilson, Kayla Beth Samascott KINDERHOOK On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Kayla Samascott Wilson, age 36, passed peacefully in her home while surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Kayla was born on June 18, 1983, at Berkshire Medical Center in Massachusetts. She was the second oldest of the four Samascott children born to Laurie Samascott Carr and Ron Samascott. From the moment she was born, everyone was drawn to how beautiful she was inside and out. Kayla spent much of her childhood playing and working on her family's farm with her siblings, cousins, and friends. Anyone who knew Kayla understood that her world revolved around her family. In 2010, she married the love of her life, Andy Wilson. In 2012, Brooke was born and in 2014, Hunter came into the world. Kayla's face always brightened when she spoke of her husband and children whom she adored. Kayla enjoyed running and competed in numerous 5ks, half marathons, and the full Mayor's Marathon in Alaska in 2009 with Team in Training. She loved to travel, craft, garden and read books on design, self-reflection and business management. She used her M.B.A. to help manage her family farm, Samascott Orchards. Recently, she and her family attended services at Loudonville Community Church where she embraced the word of God. She is survived by her beautiful daughter Brooke, age seven, playful son Hunter, age five, and loving husband William Andrew Wilson. She also leaves behind her parents, Laurie Carr (Patrick Kelly) and Ronald Samascott (Bonnie); her siblings, Jacob (Jennifer), Jody, and Luke Samascott; as well as her extended family and friends across the world. Her smile, laugh, great sense of humor, and caring heart will be forever missed, but never forgotten. A public memorial will be held in the Loudonville Community Church, 374 Loudon Rd, Albany at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. All are welcome to attend. As parking is very limited, carpooling is strongly suggested. Immediately following the service, family and friends are welcome to attend a gathering at Samascott Orchards, 5 Sunset Ave., Kinderhook. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you honor Kayla by spending the time and money to treat your loved ones instead. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020