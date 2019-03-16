Hughes, Keith A. COHOES Keith A. Hughes, 43, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Keith was the son of John Hughes (Carol) and the late Tina Hughes. He was a 1993 graduate of Cohoes High School before attending Schenectady County Community College. Keith was employed by Andy's Flooring in Colonie. Keith enjoyed many things especially music and the company of a diverse group of friends. In addition to his father, Keith is survived by his siblings, Jamie Weaver and Eric Hughes; and his niece, Julia Weaver. He is also survived by his aunts, Judy Hughes and Cynthia Hilts (Larry); cousins, Brian and Kevin Hilts and many friends he made throughout his life. A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, 405 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY, 12047. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 16, 2019