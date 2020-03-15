Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith A. Livengood. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Livengood, Keith A. RAVENA Keith A. Livengood, 63, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. He was born in Albany on May 11, 1956, the son of Kenneth R. Livengood and the late Dolores (Sorell) Livengood. Keith graduated from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School with a Regents Diploma. He graduated from R.P.I. with a B.S. in engineering. He went on to obtain his M.B.A. at Union College. He was an avid sports collector and even owned his own business selling sports memorabilia. He began his professional career as a real estate agent and worked at Met Life for over 25 years. Keith was a talented bowler achieving 110 perfect games, and 46 - 800 Series, and his lone attempt at the PBA Tour in 1993 led to him cashing at the U.S. Open. He loved bowling and it was a sport he enjoyed from adolescence into adulthood. He earned various accolades throughout the Capital District for high scores and won many high average titles, as well as winning numerous high profile tournaments. Keith also loved NASCAR and the N.Y. Yankees. He also loved going to Saratoga Racetrack with his son. He was a devoted father that was very proud of his son's chosen career path as a horse race announcer. Keith enjoyed vacationing in Florida to spend time with his family. He enjoyed holidays and spending time with his family and leaves them with many cherished memories. Keith is survived by his son, Kenneth A. Livengood (Jordan Byrnes); Patricia Voss and her children, Albie, Kelly, Terri, Danny, Mikey and Layla; siblings, Mark Livengood, and Terry Livengood; his father, Kenneth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held on March 17, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie.







Livengood, Keith A. RAVENA Keith A. Livengood, 63, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. He was born in Albany on May 11, 1956, the son of Kenneth R. Livengood and the late Dolores (Sorell) Livengood. Keith graduated from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School with a Regents Diploma. He graduated from R.P.I. with a B.S. in engineering. He went on to obtain his M.B.A. at Union College. He was an avid sports collector and even owned his own business selling sports memorabilia. He began his professional career as a real estate agent and worked at Met Life for over 25 years. Keith was a talented bowler achieving 110 perfect games, and 46 - 800 Series, and his lone attempt at the PBA Tour in 1993 led to him cashing at the U.S. Open. He loved bowling and it was a sport he enjoyed from adolescence into adulthood. He earned various accolades throughout the Capital District for high scores and won many high average titles, as well as winning numerous high profile tournaments. Keith also loved NASCAR and the N.Y. Yankees. He also loved going to Saratoga Racetrack with his son. He was a devoted father that was very proud of his son's chosen career path as a horse race announcer. Keith enjoyed vacationing in Florida to spend time with his family. He enjoyed holidays and spending time with his family and leaves them with many cherished memories. Keith is survived by his son, Kenneth A. Livengood (Jordan Byrnes); Patricia Voss and her children, Albie, Kelly, Terri, Danny, Mikey and Layla; siblings, Mark Livengood, and Terry Livengood; his father, Kenneth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held on March 17, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close