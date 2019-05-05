|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Albert Willis.
|
|
Service
View Map
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Willis, Keith Albert ATLANTIS, Fla. Keith Albert Willis died at JFK Medical Center, in Atlantis, Fla., on December 18, 2018. He was 78 years old. A native of Albany, Keith was born on March 12, 1940. He graduated from the Albany Academy in 1958 as a standout athlete (football, baseball, basketball) with a perfect academic attendance record (K-12). Keith attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., earning a B.A. (economics) in 1962 and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, graduating from the Defense Language Institute as a Vietnamese interpreter, serving tours of duty in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Fort Hood, Texas (1962-1965). Keith was a lifelong scholar, later graduating from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton College of Business (M.B.A., marketing - 1967), Roosevelt University (M.A., clinical psychology - 1974), and SUNY - New Paltz (M.A., education - 1994). While Keith's career took many turns within the realm of market research, advertising sales, publishing, and teaching high school social studies, he seemed to be proudest of his work in the role of cultural archivist and family historian. For many years, he worked diligently through his "Walden Culture Center" to preserve memories of deceased family and friends through biographical research and gravestone restoration projects, proudly professing to be the "Cemetery Repair Man." A competitive athlete for most of his life, Keith completed many marathons and ran with enthusiasm into his early 70s. He often reminisced about Mrs. Munson's dance school, "old time rock 'n roll" shows with the likes of Little Richard, Fats Domino and Chuck Berry, trips to Saratoga, summers in Vermont, and pitching in the first little league game at Johnny Evers Memorial Field in Albany (1952). Keith's fondest memories were of his father, an Albany radio/tv pioneer and his hero, who passed away suddenly when Keith was 19, and whose memory remained fresh and bittersweet despite the passage of many decades. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Forrest L. Willis (1904-1959) and Marjorie L. Hamblin (1915-1993); sister Barbara Willis VanDerzee (1943-1997); and half-brother, Forrest L. Willis Jr. "Larry" (1933-1982). Keith is survived by his three children, Keith Nelson Willis of Boca Raton, Fla. (1966), Demian Hamblin Willis of San Diego (1970), April Erin Risko of Phoenix, Ariz. (1971). Keith is also survived by his six grandchildren, Jonah (Keith), Georgiana, Samantha, and Aidan, (Demian), and Jake, and Katherine (April). Services for Keith will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. in the Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave., Delmar.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|