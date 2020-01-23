Barber, Keith ALBANY Keith Barber, of Albany, passed into eternal life on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Keith was born in Syracuse in 1941 and graduated from SUNY Fredonia in 1964. He worked in radio broadcasting for a number of years including at WROW in Albany. Later he became the first public relations officer at Capital District Transit Authority. He said he loved the work there, greatly respected his colleagues and always felt he was doing something worthwhile for the community. He lived in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. for a number of years before returning to his beloved Albany. Keith was an ordained deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA), working for years for full inclusiveness in the church, and was very active at First Presbyterian of Albany, where he chaired the committee on Social Justice and Peacemaking (his passion). While in Fort Lauderdale, he was an elder in Second Presbyterian Church. His friends, who will miss him greatly, knew his great faith, compassion, kindness, sense of humor and commitment to helping others. There will be a service for Keith on Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 362 State St., Albany. All are welcome to celebrate a life well lived. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Keith Barber. For online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020