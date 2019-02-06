Countryman, Keith C. RENSSELAER Keith C. Countryman, age 64 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on the morning of January 31, 2019. The son of the late James and Margaret White Countryman, he is survived by his wife Deborah; and two sons, Justin (Sarah) and Scott Countryman. Beloved grandfather of Norah; Brother of Gregg (Diane) of Virginia and their family. He was a graduate of Rensselaer High School in 1972, and Hudson Valley Community College in 1974. Keith was the bank manager of Albany Savings Bank and Evergreen both in East Greenbush. He was a member of the Capital District Chapter of American Institute of Banking, Southern Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed his granddaughter, many outdoor activities, and was an avid reader and collector. Keith's funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 8, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019