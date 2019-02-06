Countryman, Keith C. RENSSELAER Keith C. Countryman, age 64 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on the morning of January 31, 2019. Keith's funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 8, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019