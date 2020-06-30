West, Keith D. ALBANY Keith (Born) West, 61, born on August 17, 1958, in Albany, was called home to be with his beloved mother Elizabeth Jones and his father Jay B. West on Friday, June 26, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. Keith was predeceased by two of his grandchildren, Hanif Williams and Malik Williams. Keith was happily married to Elsa West for 31 years. He loved to take his grandkids to the park. He also loved playing basketball and go fishing with his brothers. Keith loved to play the oldies but goodies. His favorite song was "Bad. Bad Leroy Brown" by Jim Croce. Family was very important to Keith and he loved a home cooked meal especially his wife's collard greens with vinegar. He worked for Environmental Services for five years as a cleaner. He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Roger Van Sein of Troy, Zaquan West (Zora) of Brooklyn, Daquail West (Kate) of Ballston Spa, Jaymear West of Albany, and Brian Braxton (Esha) of Troy; his loving daughters, Kaila West of Malden, Mass., and O'Asia West-Wright (Vernon) of Cohoes. He was predeceased by two of his brothers, James (Lenny) West, and Larry (Ciam) West; and is survived by his sisters, Shirley West of California, Tracy West of Schenectady, Christinie West of Rotterdam, and Katina Jones (Galloway) of Charlotte, N.C.; his brothers, Guy West of Troy, Michael West of Connecticut, Terrell Terry of Schenectady, Carl West of Albany, and Nathaniel "JJ" West of Albany. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Keith's family on Wednesday, July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required; and 30 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.