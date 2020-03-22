Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Keeler. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Keeler, Keith GUILDERLAND Keith B. Keeler, 67 of Guilderland, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, March 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Albany on November 10, 1952, he grew up in Colonie and later resided in Guilderland. Keith loved boating especially on Schroon Lake and the St. Lawrence Seaway. He enjoyed racing his boat any time he could, particularly at Horsepower on the Hudson. When he wasn't boating, he was on his Harley. Keith was an international champion in slot car racing which he started at 12 years old and never gave up. He will be forever remembered at the GOAT. Keith was a true rock star playing in the band Fracture in the early to mid-80's. He never stopped drumming. Keith enjoyed coaching baseball at both Colonie and Guilderland leagues. Keith retired from National Grid after 45 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ann M. (Cerone) Keeler; his sister Kimberly Sherwin; children, Lisa (Stephen) Larice, Douglas A. Keeler, and Daniel E. (Jordan) Keeler. He was the stepfather of Kyle F. (Katherine) Hussey. Keith was Papa to his cherished grandchildren, Korina and Gibson Larice, Landon and Audrena Keeler and Isabella, Riley and Elliana Keeler. He is also survived by many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Jeanne Keeler; and his brother Kevin Keeler. Keith's family has chosen to follow the health guidelines in order to protect the health and well being of their family and friends and will not have any public service at this time. A celebration of Keith's life will be held in the near future and will be published in the newspaper and on the Cannon Funeral Home website. Memorial contributions may be made to (







Keeler, Keith GUILDERLAND Keith B. Keeler, 67 of Guilderland, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, March 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Albany on November 10, 1952, he grew up in Colonie and later resided in Guilderland. Keith loved boating especially on Schroon Lake and the St. Lawrence Seaway. He enjoyed racing his boat any time he could, particularly at Horsepower on the Hudson. When he wasn't boating, he was on his Harley. Keith was an international champion in slot car racing which he started at 12 years old and never gave up. He will be forever remembered at the GOAT. Keith was a true rock star playing in the band Fracture in the early to mid-80's. He never stopped drumming. Keith enjoyed coaching baseball at both Colonie and Guilderland leagues. Keith retired from National Grid after 45 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ann M. (Cerone) Keeler; his sister Kimberly Sherwin; children, Lisa (Stephen) Larice, Douglas A. Keeler, and Daniel E. (Jordan) Keeler. He was the stepfather of Kyle F. (Katherine) Hussey. Keith was Papa to his cherished grandchildren, Korina and Gibson Larice, Landon and Audrena Keeler and Isabella, Riley and Elliana Keeler. He is also survived by many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Jeanne Keeler; and his brother Kevin Keeler. Keith's family has chosen to follow the health guidelines in order to protect the health and well being of their family and friends and will not have any public service at this time. A celebration of Keith's life will be held in the near future and will be published in the newspaper and on the Cannon Funeral Home website. Memorial contributions may be made to ( woundedwarriorproject.org ) or Lustgarten Foundation ( www.lustgarten.org ) in memory of Keith B. Keeler. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.