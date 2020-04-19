Keith M. Wheeler

Obituary
Wheeler, Keith M. SARATOGA Keith Wheeler, 42, passed away on April 13, 2020. Keith was the son of the late Victoria Serekis Kelly and Robert Wheeler. Keith is survived by his sister Dawn (Victor) Garcia; his uncles, Stuart Serekis and Frank (Ellen) Chudkosky; his nieces, Kathryn (Richard) Sadlemire, Melisa (William) Stewart, Maritza Garcia; and six great-nephews and nieces, Sam Sadlemire, Jade Decker, Christopher Decker Jr., Rylie Stewart, Harrison Bristol, and Xavier Garcia. A memorial service to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Zoom and Facebook live on Monday, May 25, 2020, details to be provided later. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
