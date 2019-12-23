Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Trombly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary













Trombly, Keith TROY Keith Trombly, 95, died on December 10, 2019. Born in Troy on January 16, 1924, to George Ernest Trombly and Gladys Mae Shepard. He enlisted in the Navy the day after he graduated from high school to fight in World War II and was stationed in the Pacific. Keith had many adventures as a young child with his father traveling on the tugboats from Waterford to Buffalo and spending the winters up by the Canadian border with his grandparents. The highlight of his winters was being met at the train station by his grandparents and driven to their home in a horse drawn carriage. When school age he would sleigh ride down Church Street in Wynantskill and hope not to slide right into the creek. If he did, he and his friends would ride the ice blocks down the creek as far as they could go. As a teenager he would hop on a moving trolly to go ice skating at Belden Pond, because the girls let him hold their hand to keep their balance on their ice skates. Keith raised his family in what he always fondly called "Wynant-heaven-skill" and recalled how good the ice cream (rocky road was his favorite but he wouldn't turn any flavor away) was at Puffer's. He and Peggy, the love of his life, hosted many family and friends pool parties and he was the life of the party. Keith was a civil engineer for the State of New York Department of Transportation for 36 years. He received his education from Troy High School and Siena College. In his later years he retired to Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., where he could be found coordinating endless card games at his condo's club house or slipping over to Biloxi, Miss. to try his luck at the casinos. He could jitterbug well into his 90's, always had a song to sing or a joke to tell and his sense of humor was lively until his last day. He is survived by three granddaughters, Tricia Bliss (Gary) of Troy, Christie Fronhofer (Van aka the phone company guy) of Brunswick, and Elizabeth Atkinson of Hawaii. Also survived by nine amazing great-grandchildren who he adored and was very proud of: Elizabeth Bliss, Lila Fronhofer, Finnegan Douglas Fronhofer, Eiley Fronhofer, Josiah Atkinson, Pearl Atkinson, Isaiah Atkinson, Nomi Atkinson, and Kaya Atkinson. Also survived by his devoted nephew and niece-in-law, James and Phyllis House and their three children. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Peggy Mc Dermott Trombly; son Douglas Trombly (Helen); and sister Shirley Harding. His family would like to thank his extended special family at Brookdale East Niskayuna for their amazing care and affection that they doted on him. Thank you also to the Courtyard staff at The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, especially Helen R., who provided excellent care and many laughs in his last days. Much gratitude also to Community Hospice for their amazing support, compassion, and attention. If Keith could leave a last message it would probably be something too bawdy to print but I know he would follow it up with... "Ta-Ta for now, Loveys." The service was private for the family. Thank you for all of the outpouring of love and messages of support from family and friends, it is very appreciated. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

