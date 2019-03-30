Liberty, Kelly A. AVERILL PARK Kelly Liberty passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in her home in Averill Park. Born in Troy on March 2, 1964, she was the daughter of Ellin Reutemann Liberty of Troy and William Liberty of Ocala, Fla. She was the loving mother of Samantha L. Fisch of Hampton, N.H. and Jacob Morgan (Jake) Fisch of Troy. Kelly was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and went on to earn a degree in graphic design from the Sage Colleges of Albany. She was employed by Radiant Pools in Albany as the director of marketing. Additionally, she was recently named to the board of directors for the Pool and Spa News Inc. Kelly was a beloved friend to many. She enjoyed her time with friends at Long Lake and Burlington, Vt. She was also a devoted volunteer, for many years, delivering meals for the annual Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner celebration in Albany. Kelly was devoted supporter of the arts. She was especially proud of Jake's many performances in area productions. She was a lover of music and enjoyed going to concerts and musical history. Kelly loved to cook and enjoyed creating unique dishes for her family and friends. She was also a longtime supporter of youth hockey and season ticket holder for the Albany River Rats. In addition to her parents and children, Kelly is survived by her loving sisters, Colleen (Andrew) O'Flaherty, and Kathleen (Kevin) Liberty Zotto; and her loving brothers, Daniel (Carol) Liberty, Timothy (Paige) Liberty and Michael (Laura) Liberty as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home at 8 109th St., Troy on Sunday, March 31, between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked that a donation be made in Kelly's name to Equinox in Albany. (www.equinoxinc.org) Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary