Morrison, Kelly B. MIDDLE GROVE Kelly B. Morrison, 61 of Lake Nancy and formerly of Colonie, passed away suddenly at home on July 25, 2019. Kelly grew up at Lake Nancy and was a 1977 graduate of Galway Central School.He worked for many area Hannaford Supermarkets where he had been employed for many years, most recently at Clifton Park. He enjoyed camping, listening to country music, campfires and relaxing by the lake, as well as spending time with his family. He is survived by his cherished children, Sylvia Morrison and Justin Morrison; and their mother Dawn Morrison; as well as his loving cousins, Theresa (Joseph) DeNofio, Rachel (Matt) Kiernan, and Dennis (Brenda) Maille. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie.Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. Visit cannonfuneral.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 27, 2019