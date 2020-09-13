1/1
Kelly Ogden
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ogden, Kelly AVERILL PARK Kelly Ogden, of Averill Park, passed away peacefully, in her home, on September 9, 2020, surrounded by her family, after an eight year struggle with cancer. Born Kelly Ruth Swimm, she became the youngest child of the late Thomas and Myrtle Swimm of Watervliet on December 13, 1959. She was married in September 1980 to James Ogden, also a Watervliet native, and together they went on to have five children. Raising her children was Kelly's full-time job for the majority of her life. She was also employed by Passonno Paints, Hart's Fuel, and owned a vintage Barbie small business. Her greatest passion was her Christian faith (having memorized the Book of Ephesians), and was a longstanding member of BCARP Church in Ballston Spa. Kelly is survived by her husband Jim; her children, Emily Helin of Troy, Dr. Samuel Ogden of Quechee, Vt., Anna Samuels of Nantucket, Mass., Zachary Ogden of Watervliet, and Augustus Ogden of Las Vegas; siblings, Geraldine (Swimm) Schlesinger of Averill Park, Marilyn (Swimm) Richard of Loudonville, and Thomas Swimm Jr. of Halfmoon; and six grandchildren. A private funeral service, in celebration of Kelly's life, will be held at this time for her immediate family. A separate and public memorial service, of which details will be announced, will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Kelly had requested donations be made to the Schenectady City Mission, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY, 12301. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message for Kelly's family and for updated information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved