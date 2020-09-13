Ogden, Kelly AVERILL PARK Kelly Ogden, of Averill Park, passed away peacefully, in her home, on September 9, 2020, surrounded by her family, after an eight year struggle with cancer. Born Kelly Ruth Swimm, she became the youngest child of the late Thomas and Myrtle Swimm of Watervliet on December 13, 1959. She was married in September 1980 to James Ogden, also a Watervliet native, and together they went on to have five children. Raising her children was Kelly's full-time job for the majority of her life. She was also employed by Passonno Paints, Hart's Fuel, and owned a vintage Barbie small business. Her greatest passion was her Christian faith (having memorized the Book of Ephesians), and was a longstanding member of BCARP Church in Ballston Spa. Kelly is survived by her husband Jim; her children, Emily Helin of Troy, Dr. Samuel Ogden of Quechee, Vt., Anna Samuels of Nantucket, Mass., Zachary Ogden of Watervliet, and Augustus Ogden of Las Vegas; siblings, Geraldine (Swimm) Schlesinger of Averill Park, Marilyn (Swimm) Richard of Loudonville, and Thomas Swimm Jr. of Halfmoon; and six grandchildren. A private funeral service, in celebration of Kelly's life, will be held at this time for her immediate family. A separate and public memorial service, of which details will be announced, will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Kelly had requested donations be made to the Schenectady City Mission, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady, NY, 12301. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
