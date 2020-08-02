1/
Kelsey Lynn (Lussier) Taylor
1991 - 2020
Taylor, Kelsey Lynn Lussier GUILDERLAND Kelsey Lynn Lussier Taylor, 29 of Guilderland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Kelsey was born on May 6, 1991, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. She is survived by the loves of her life and precious children, Kaitlyn Josephine Taylor and Parker James Taylor; the father of her children, Zachery Taylor; her mothers, Laurie A. Davey and Theresa Cross; her sister, Jessica Bridge (Adam) Hathaway; and brother, Justin (Jennifer) Bridge; maternal grandparents, William (Brenda) Sayward; paternal grandmother, Sharon Hackett Sterling; maternal grandparents, Donald (Eva) Cross. Kelsey is predeceased by her father, William Lussier. Kelsey worked at Wildwood School in Schenectady where she was very passionate about helping and working with children. Kelsey loved all of the children at the Wildwood School and coworkers so much. Kelsey loved being outside, enjoying all activities, but especially camping. Kelsey had a bubbly and outgoing personality which drew many friends to her. Her greatest loves in the world were her best friend and daughter, Kaitlyn Josephine Taylor and her baby boy son, Parker James Taylor. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike (just west of Carman Rd.) Guilderland. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
5216 Western Turnpike
Guilderland, NY 12084
(518) 356-5925
